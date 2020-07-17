Firefighters tackling loft blaze in Stratford
PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 17 July 2020
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house where the whole loft is on fire.
Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters are tackling the fire in a house in Harcourt Road, Stratford.
The London Fire Brigade has received multiple calls about the blaze at the mid terraced house where all of the loft is ablaze.
The brigade was first called at 12.19pm and fire crews from Plaistow, Leytonstone, Homerton and Sidcup fire stations are at the scene.
More to follow.
