Search

Advanced search

Firefighters tackling loft blaze in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 17 July 2020

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Harcourt Road, Stratford. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Harcourt Road, Stratford. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house where the whole loft is on fire.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters are tackling the fire in a house in Harcourt Road, Stratford.

You may also want to watch:

The London Fire Brigade has received multiple calls about the blaze at the mid terraced house where all of the loft is ablaze.

The brigade was first called at 12.19pm and fire crews from Plaistow, Leytonstone, Homerton and Sidcup fire stations are at the scene.

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey schedule revealed for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's women celebrate qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics (pic GB Hockey)

Svitkova ‘very excited’ to join West Ham Women

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)

Coronavirus: Crowds to attend selected sports events in pilot scheme

The Kia Oval cricket ground in London is currently shut due to the coronavirus pandemic

Boxing: Women making great progress at London clubs

Great Britain's Caroline Dubois (blue) on her way to defeating Bealus' Ala Staradub (red) during day one of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Moyes: West Ham have to promise less, deliver more

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,