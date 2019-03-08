Rush hour delays plague Hammersmith and City line after power supply and signalling issues
PUBLISHED: 08:17 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 28 October 2019
Rush hour delays have hit the Hammersmith and City line after a power supply problem at Barking.
There are severe delays on the line currently due to the problem, which was announced shortly after 7am.
London Underground tickets are being accepted on C2C services and buses.
It follows earlier disruptions on both the Hammersmith and City line and the District line due to signal failure in the Whitechapel area.
That issue has been resolved and normal service has resumed on the District line.