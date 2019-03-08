Rush hour delays plague Hammersmith and City line after power supply and signalling issues

The Hammersmith and City line has severe delays after a power supply problem at Barking. Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

Rush hour delays have hit the Hammersmith and City line after a power supply problem at Barking.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are severe delays on the line currently due to the problem, which was announced shortly after 7am.

You may also want to watch:

London Underground tickets are being accepted on C2C services and buses.

It follows earlier disruptions on both the Hammersmith and City line and the District line due to signal failure in the Whitechapel area.

That issue has been resolved and normal service has resumed on the District line.