West Ham fans set up group to help people into work

West Ham United fans Neil Taylor and Danny Panrucker have set up a Facebook group to help people find and advertise work. Picture: Neil Taylor Archant

A group for West Ham United fans to search and post jobs has been launched.

The Hammers for Work Facebook group is the brainchild of club devotees Neil Taylor and Danny Panrucker who are keen to help anyone struggling to find employment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil explained: “West Ham fans as a whole help each other out. They stick together. It’s still got its working class background and I’m proud to be a supporter for that reason. It’s a community club.

“If we can get people on the ladder, then that’s all well and good. There’s no hidden agenda, no charge at all.”

The retired fireman, who has lived in Plaistow and East Ham, is especially keen to help youngsters get work.

“A lot of them are pretty demoralised. I had my opportunities. There’s a lot of people now that haven’t got those opportunities and if they have they are going in at the lower end.

“Hopefully, [Hammers for Work] will help people get back into work. Even if just one or two people got work out of it I would be happy,” Neil said.

Advertising a job in the group and searching for posts doesn’t cost a penny. Fans or anyone with a connection to the club can join and personal details don’t have to be posted.

“It’s just about passing a bit of work on to someone. I would encourage West Ham supporters with their own businesses to put their business on there,” Neil said.

The 60-year-old, who now lives in Leigh-on-Sea, believes the club focused initiative is the first of its kind in the country.

A Hammers fan of 50 years who visits Newham regularly, Neil is hoping that on top of helping people into work, food banks will be interested in posting details in the group to advertise their services free of charge.

Neil, who is also an admin for The Boleyn Days Facebook group, added that Hammers for Work will hopefully help the local economy in Green Street and the surrounding area.

The club’s move to Stratford decimated businesses in the neighbourhood and the group is one way of lending a helping hand, Neil explained.

To join Hammers for Work go to facebook.com/groups/282779092956531