Ceremony marks start of Canning Town development’s latest phase

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 August 2020

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz at the site of the Hallsville Quarter development. Picture: Andrew Baker

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz at the site of the Hallsville Quarter development. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

Work has begun on 620 new homes being built in Canning Town.

The scheme - the third phase of the Hallsville Quarter development - will include 102 homes available for shared ownership and 97 at social rent.

Of those, 50 will be set aside for people needing extra care in their homes.

The third phase, by developers Linkcity, will also feature two new squares, a health centre, independent cinema, shops and offices.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz took part in a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction, and said: “The Hallsville Quarter development is part of an ambitious vision for Canning Town.

“The council’s been working with Linkcity to make the scheme benefit local residents through genuinely affordable homes, job opportunities and a welcoming and sustainable neighbourhood for our community.”

