Appeal for help finding missing Dagenham girl, 15, believed to be in Hackney or Newham

Police are appealing for help finding Renae who is from Dagenham but could be in Newham or Hackney. Picture: MPS Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Renae has been missing from Dagenham since July 19, but officers believe she may be in either Hackney or Newham.

Anyone who has seen her or who knows where she is should call 101 and quote 20MIS024140.