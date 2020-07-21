Search

Advanced search

Appeal for help finding missing Dagenham girl, 15, believed to be in Hackney or Newham

PUBLISHED: 12:52 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 21 July 2020

Police are appealing for help finding Renae who is from Dagenham but could be in Newham or Hackney. Picture: MPS

Police are appealing for help finding Renae who is from Dagenham but could be in Newham or Hackney. Picture: MPS

Archant

The police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

You may also want to watch:

Renae has been missing from Dagenham since July 19, but officers believe she may be in either Hackney or Newham.

Anyone who has seen her or who knows where she is should call 101 and quote 20MIS024140.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham finance chief describes £4m boost to town hall coffers as ‘peanuts’

Cllr Terry Paul told Labour Party colleagues that Newham's £4million share of a £500m pot to help councils tackle coronavirus was 'peanuts'. Picture: LBN

East Ham man, 19, charged with assaulting emergency worker after illegal rave in Hackney

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

Mile End women and Custom House man face court after drugs raids across London and Essex

Chelmsford Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes ‘amazed’ Watford have sacked Nigel Pearson

West Ham United manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline

Boxing: Local clubs enjoy ABA/Elite success over time

Charlie Magri looking dejected after losing to British opponent Duke McKenzie

Root hails Stokes as England’s ‘Mr Incredible’

England's Joe Root (left) and Ben Stokes (right) celebrate after their win in the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

8 top east London rooftop bars

Skylight Rooftop, Tobacco Dock, Pennington St entrance, St Katharine�s & Wapping. Image: Haydon Perrior

Appeal for help finding missing Dagenham girl, 15, believed to be in Hackney or Newham

Police are appealing for help finding Renae who is from Dagenham but could be in Newham or Hackney. Picture: MPS