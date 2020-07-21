Appeal for help finding missing Dagenham girl, 15, believed to be in Hackney or Newham
PUBLISHED: 12:52 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 21 July 2020
Archant
The police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
You may also want to watch:
Renae has been missing from Dagenham since July 19, but officers believe she may be in either Hackney or Newham.
Anyone who has seen her or who knows where she is should call 101 and quote 20MIS024140.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.