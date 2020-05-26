Dagenham man, 26, charged with murder of barbershop worker Grineo Daka from Stratford

A man has been charged with the murder of a barbershop worker.

Jeton Krasniqi of Kershaw Road, Dagenham was arrested on Monday, May 25 and charged with murder, possession of a firearm and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to another man.

The 26-year-old was remanded in police custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 26.

Grineo Daka, who was 27 and from Stratford, was fatally shot in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton in the early hours of July 7 last year.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination that took place at Walthamstow mortuary two days later gave the cause of death as a single gunshot.

Police continue to search for another man in relation to Grineo’s death.