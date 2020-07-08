Search

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

PUBLISHED: 09:55 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 08 July 2020

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

A dispersal order has been used to break up crowds at an illegal rave on a footpath.

Revellers were forced to stop partying on a stretch of the Greenway near the A13 in Newham after the police were called at about 11.50pm on Saturday, July 4.

A Met spokesperson said: “A dispersal zone was authorised under section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to encourage crowds to leave.”

It took almost three hours to shutdown the event with the Greenway cleared by about 2.45am.

The spokesperson said: “There were no arrests and everyone dispersed safely.”

The party came on the same day lockdown restrictions were eased further with pubs, restaurants and bars opening on a day dubbed “Super Saturday”.

It followed 11 police officers getting injured after a crowd turned hostile when the Met attempted to break up an unlicensed music event in Hammersmith on July 3.

There were no reports of injuries at the unlicensed music event on the Greenway.

Cyclists and walkers had already taken part in a protest in March to raise awareness of crime along the Greenway which many said was becoming unsafe to use at night.

It is currently against the law for gatherings of more than 30 people to take place in homes or in outdoor public places unless planned by an organisation and in line with Covid-19 guidance.

People can meet outside in groups of up to six people from different households but they must follow social distancing guidelines.

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

