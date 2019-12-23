Search

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Green Street traders drop off hundreds of donations

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 December 2019

Representatives of Green Street traders with MP Lyn Brown handing over their Christmas appeal donations to Paula Blake from Ambition Aspire Achieve. Pictured from left: Asif Karim, Harjinder Sanghera, Paula Blake, Lyn Brown, Nishaan Singh, Polly Nandhray and Kulwinder Sanghera. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

Green Street businesses have delivered a huge haul of donations for the Christmas Toy Appeal.

Representatives handed over the toys they had collected and donated for the appeal - run by the Recorder in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve - at Partap Property Company on Friday, December 20.

West Ham MP Lyn Brown, who went along to thank them for their contributions, said: "It seems to me that the Green Street traders have provided even more than last year for the Toy Appeal.

"When many of the families of Newham are struggling, this is so, so important.

"We have a child poverty rate above 50 per cent and we must ensure every young child knows that Father Christmas hasn't forgotten them or thought they were too naughty to have had a visit."

Ms Brown added toys had been donated by Newham people of many different faiths and beliefs - many of whom don't celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday.

"But that doesn't impact their spirit of generosity and selfless giving one bit," she said.

"I'm massively grateful to the Green Street traders and to everyone else who has given to this essential appeal this year and every year.

"I am as always grateful to AAA, Paula and Kevin Jenkins for their unstinting work and real commitment to the cause of children in this borough."

