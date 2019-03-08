Search

Advanced search

Fire breaks out at Green Street shop

PUBLISHED: 12:26 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 18 September 2019

Firefighters at the scene in Green Street, Upton Park. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Firefighters at the scene in Green Street, Upton Park. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Archant

Firefighters have been called to a fire at a shop in Green Street, Upton Park.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 11.30am today.

The fire is believed to have broken out on the ground floor of Pizza Klub and Grill Klub and has spread into the neigbouring WH TV and Video store. Both shops have flats above them.

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Green Street is currently closed between Tudor Road and Walton Road.

Transport for London has confirmed bus routes 58, 104, 330 and 376 are currently on diversion as a result of the fire.

Most Read

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

The Cumberland School's new headteacher Omar Deria. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

Plans for £180m redevelopment around Stratford Centre site approved

A proposal to redevelop part of the Stratford Centre site could see a total of 1,040 end user jobs as well as 2,880 jobs during the construction phase. Picture: AHMM Architects

‘It’s coming home’: Clapton CFC wins lease bid for Forest Gate’s Old Spotted Dog ground

The Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

The Cumberland School's new headteacher Omar Deria. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Embleton insists no more feeling sorry for O’s

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Fire breaks out at Green Street shop

Firefighters at the scene in Green Street, Upton Park. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Peruvian Wharf back in use at Royal Docks after 20 years and expected to handle 400,000 tonnes of cargo a year

PLA director of planning and environment James Trimmer, London deputy mayor for planning and regeneration Jules Pipe and Brett development director Oliver Brown at Peruvian Wharf. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

£10k reward in bid to find who killed Forest Gate man in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists