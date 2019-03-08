Fire breaks out at Green Street shop

Firefighters at the scene in Green Street, Upton Park. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

Firefighters have been called to a fire at a shop in Green Street, Upton Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 11.30am today.

The fire is believed to have broken out on the ground floor of Pizza Klub and Grill Klub and has spread into the neigbouring WH TV and Video store. Both shops have flats above them.

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Green Street is currently closed between Tudor Road and Walton Road.

Transport for London has confirmed bus routes 58, 104, 330 and 376 are currently on diversion as a result of the fire.