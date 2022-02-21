Green Street hosts weekend of events
- Credit: Kalene Jeans
Green Street hosted a weekend of entertainment to help its recovery post-pandemic.
Newham Council and East Ham's Applecart Arts staged an array of performances, workshops and activities on February 19 and 20.
The events were funded by the Welcome Back Fund and attractions included arts and crafts, African drumming, Bollywood dancing and Illustrating Newham, a collaborative piece of artwork celebrating the best of the community.
Vintage singer Franny De Light performed, while magicians also showed off their skills.
A council spokesperson said: "Over 45 per cent of those involved in the organising of the event, including the acts and production team, are based in Newham.
"So the event helped to support the community wealth building as well as the recovery of this important and vibrant high street."
It also celebrated 10 years since the Olympics and Paralympics came to the borough.