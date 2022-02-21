News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Green Street hosts weekend of events

Michael Cox

Published: 6:40 PM February 21, 2022
Eleanor Young and Kate Mounce of Beside Ourselves encouraged festival-goers to get up and moving

Eleanor Young and Kate Mounce of Beside Ourselves encouraged festival-goers to get up and moving as a couple of couch potatoes - Credit: Kalene Jeans

Green Street hosted a weekend of entertainment to help its recovery post-pandemic.

Newham Council and East Ham's Applecart Arts staged an array of performances, workshops and activities on February 19 and 20.

The events were funded by the Welcome Back Fund and attractions included arts and crafts, African drumming, Bollywood dancing and Illustrating Newham, a collaborative piece of artwork celebrating the best of the community.

Newham Music Jazz Collective perform a selection of classic brass band and modern hits

Newham Music Jazz Collective performed a selection of classic brass band and modern hits - Credit: Kalene Jeans

Vintage singer Franny De Light performed, while magicians also showed off their skills.

A council spokesperson said: "Over 45 per cent of those involved in the organising of the event, including the acts and production team, are based in Newham.

Magdalena Mannion from Dotdotdot Dance teaches the basics of Flamenco dance

Magdalena Mannion from Dotdotdot Dance teaches the basics of Flamenco dance - Credit: Kalene Jeans

"So the event helped to support the community wealth building as well as the recovery of this important and vibrant high street."

Ian Marchant entertains the crowds with juggling

Ian Marchant entertains the crowds with juggling - Credit: Kalene Jeans

It also celebrated 10 years since the Olympics and Paralympics came to the borough.

Newham News

