Greens' mayoral candidate says shutting City Airport a 'realistic' option

Published: 1:43 PM April 27, 2021

Sian Berry has suggested London City Airport could close under a 'radical' plan to transform its site and surrounding neighbourhoods. - Credit: Jon King

A candidate in the London mayoral election has said getting rid of City Airport is a "realistic" option.

The Green Party's Sian Berry put forward the idea while outlining a manifesto pledge to transform the site of the flights hub on Monday, April 26.

Ms Berry, speaking outside The Crystal building in the Royal Docks, said: "It's quite a radical idea. [People] are used to having the airport, but they will have observed the growth in flights and noise.

"Many people will appreciate getting rid of it as an option. It's a realistic thing we could do."

She claimed the area is "blighted" by the airport, partly because it prevents the neighbourhood's development.

Under the proposal, the site would become a quarter for thousands of homes as well as green spaces and businesses offering jobs in repair and refurbishment.

It would also be a tech hub where firms "would flourish", Ms Berry said.

Up to 16,000 jobs could be created under the scheme, Ms Berry estimated, noting that the New Economics Foundation thinktank backs the idea.

To do it, Ms Berry would set up a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) to allow formation of a local plan drawn up with neighbours and landowners. Closing the airport could be included in that blueprint.

Ms Berry said: "The expansion is on hold. It's the ideal time to ask the owners to think again about the long-term future.

"People in Newham need the power back over the homes and land in their area."

A London City Airport spokesperson said the hub is one of the largest employers in Newham, pays the london living wage and is recognised as a responsible employer by City Hall.

"As the airport recovers from Covid-19 and international travel restarts, it will help connect London to the world again whilst also creating more jobs for Newham residents.

"We look forward to working with the next mayor of London to support the capital’s recovery and maximise the airport’s contribution to local economic development and employment," he said.

A second phase of the airport's development programme, including a terminal extension, was paused in summer 2020 due to the pandemic.

In 2020, passenger numbers plummeted 82 per cent from 5.1 million in 2019 as a result of Covid-19's impact on the aviation industry.