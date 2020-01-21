Search

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 January 2020

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash in Great Eastern Street on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Jon King

Archant

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after a crash in Stratford.

Police were called to reports of a car in collision with a motorbike in Great Eastern Road at about 3pm on Saturday, January 18.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A car and a motorbike had crashed into each other. Only the motorcyclist was treated at hospital. His condition is not life threatening."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police are still looking into the circumstances.

