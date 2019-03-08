Silvertown neighbours oppose lorry park bid over air quality threat

A computer generated image of how the warehouse might look.

Plans for a three-storey lorry park have been criticised by neighbours who fear the impact of increased traffic and pollution.

Gazeley, a developer owned by the logistics firm GLP, wants to build a storage and distribution warehouse on three hectares of land in Central Thameside West, North Woolwich Road, Silvertown.

But people living in Royal Wharf, Pontoon Dock, Barrier Point and surrounding streets have voiced opposition while more than 700 have signed an online petition urging a rethink.

Rob Lockwood, chairman of the Royal Wharf Residents' Association, said: "This will substantially increase traffic, noise and pollution along North Woolwich Road.

"This is historically an industrial area but it is an increasingly populated neighbourhood.

The firm wants to build at this site in the North Woolwich Road. Picture: Google The firm wants to build at this site in the North Woolwich Road. Picture: Google

"It really gives us cause for concern. I wonder whether it chimes with Newham and the GLA's aims to reduce pollution in the capital."

He urged Newham Council to reject it adding the association recognised the site is earmarked for industrial use, but it could attract more options which were less risky to human health.

A council spokeswoman said: "This is a live planning application. Anyone who wishes to make representations can do via our website."

To date, 155 objections have been made.

Gazeley's planning statement says the warehouse would be "an innovative, market leading" logistics hub and regenerate a site which has lain vacant for more than a decade.

It predicts generating 655 jobs, 30 per cent of which would be highly skilled and targeted at people in Newham.

The impact on air quality during the building work and running of the facility "are not deemed to be significant", it adds.

The potential effects can be offset with an air quality payment as part of a possible section 106 agreement with the council, it says.

Gazeley's report predicts 1,244 light and 69 heavy goods vehicles would use the warehouse on a daily basis with the majority coming and going outside peak times.

A Gazeley spokesman said: "We understand the concerns and want to reiterate our commitment to delivering a safe and environmentally-friendly facility.

"Our site falls within a strategic industrial location as designated by the Greater London Authority and reflected within Newham's local plan.

"Our application is supported by a comprehensive transport assessment and framework travel plan. Both documents have been developed through extensive consultation with highways officers at Newham and TfL.

"The transport assessment identifies that some 70 per cent of all trips to and from the site are expected to be made by commercial vehicles, of which 95pc are likely to be vans and only 5pc HGVs.

"Therefore, overall, fewer than 4pc of all trips to and from the site are expected to be made by HGVs.

"The travel plan aims to minimise the impact of the proposed development on the highway and public transport networks and on the environment.

"Initiatives include increased proportions of ultra low emission vehicles in each tenants' fleet of operational vehicles and an access strategy that prioritises the safety of pedestrians and other road users."