25 firefighters are currently dealing with a grass fire at Wanstead Flats - Credit: LFB

Around 25 firefighters have been called to a grass fire on Wanstead Flats.

Four fire engines at the scene near Capel Road, where around one hectare of grassland is alight, London Fire Brigade said.

Crews were called at 11.44am today (July 28), with firefighters from Leytonstone, Leyton, East Ham and Lewisham stations attending.

The brigade's control office has taken 23 calls about the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.