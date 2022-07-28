News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Breaking

Wanstead Flats: 25 firefighters at scene of grass fire

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:37 PM July 28, 2022
Fire in Manwood Street, North Woolwich

25 firefighters are currently dealing with a grass fire at Wanstead Flats - Credit: LFB

Around 25 firefighters have been called to a grass fire on Wanstead Flats.

Four fire engines at the scene near Capel Road, where around one hectare of grassland is alight, London Fire Brigade said.

Crews were called at 11.44am today (July 28), with firefighters from Leytonstone, Leyton, East Ham and Lewisham stations attending.

The brigade's control office has taken 23 calls about the fire. 

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News
East London News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out on Manbrough Avenue, East Ham

London Live News

House damaged, sheds and outbuildings destroyed in East Ham blaze

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Abiola Akerele

London Live News

Two guilty of killing rapper who featured in BBC teen knife crime...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hina Bashir, 21

London Live News

Hina Bashir had only recently arrived in the UK, police confirm

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Fares Maatou

London Live News | Updated

Pair guilty of murdering boy with sword hidden inside walking stick

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon