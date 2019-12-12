Search

GP appointments available in Newham on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 December 2019

GPs will be available on Christmas Day. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

GPs will be available on Christmas Day. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

The NHS in Newham is extending its hours allowing patients to book appointments on weekday evenings, weekends and bank holidays, including Christmas Day.

GP appointments are now available every weekday evening from 6.30pm to 10pm, and from 8am to 8pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays this winter.

Dr Muhammad Naqvi, a GP and chairman of NHS Newham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "Having GP appointments later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them. This includes being able to see a GP on Christmas Day."

Patients can book these by calling their own GP practice as usual during working hours or by calling NHS 111 at other times.

By extending service hours, NHS Newham wants to encourage people with non-urgent conditions to use these instant services or see a GP rather than visiting A&E, reducing overall wait-times and allowing emergency teams to focus on patients who need life-saving care.

