Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Government sends Newham share of £3.3 million to tackle rough sleeping

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 February 2019

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

PA Wire/PA Images

A share of £3.3million is being sent to Newham to fund local schemes tackling rough sleeping.

Newham is one of 16 boroughs receiving the money.

Schemes will aim to help vulnerable people off the streets and into stable accommodation.

Funds will also be used to establish a team of specialist support workers. These workers will act as a single point of contact for rough sleepers to get them into permanent homes and direct them to the services they need.

The money is coming from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Housing and homelessness minister Heather Wheeler MP said: “No one should ever have to face a night on the streets and as a government we are taking steps to ensure people are never faced with this as their only option.

“These are vulnerable people who need specialist support to get back on their feet and turn their lives around.

“The funding announced today will ensure those sleeping on the streets across the capital have access to professional help and guidance to start their recovery, helping to build on the government’s ambition to end rough sleeping for good.”

The £3.3m comes as part of the government’s £100m Rough Sleeping Strategy. The government is aiming to halve rough sleeping by 2022 and end it by 2027.

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

‘People treasure their membership’: East Ham Working Men’s Club secretary shares a few memories of an East End oasis

The East Ham Working Men's Club

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Turley determined to help Orient enjoy more home comforts

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Elokobi can’t stop Moors replacing O’s at the summit

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Barking and Dagenham mayor and one of West Ham’s oldest supporters dies aged 102

Mabel Arnold celebrating her 100th birthday. Pic: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists