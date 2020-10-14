Stratford venue Discover receives £150k from culture recovery fund
PUBLISHED: 09:59 14 October 2020
Sorcha Bridge
Discover Children’s Story Centre has been awarded a £150,000 government grant to help it recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The money, part of the £1.57billion culture recovery fund, aims to help cultural and creative organisations have a sustainable future.
The Stratford venue reopened last month after almost six months, with visitor numbers reduced to ensure social distancing.
You may also want to watch:
Aimed at children under the age of 11, it features a purpose-built story world and story garden as well as changing interactive exhibitions based around the work of popular authors and illustrators.
Karla Barnacle-Best, Discover’s chief executive, said: “Discover is incredibly grateful to receive £150k from the culture recovery fund.
“We are working hard to create a safe and financially viable offer so that in these difficult times local children and families can have somewhere magical and fun to enjoy stories together.
“This support is a necessary and very welcome boost to our efforts”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.