Stratford venue Discover receives £150k from culture recovery fund

PUBLISHED: 09:59 14 October 2020

Discover Children's Story Centre has received a government grant. Picture: Sorcha Bridge

Discover Children's Story Centre has received a government grant. Picture: Sorcha Bridge

Sorcha Bridge

Discover Children’s Story Centre has been awarded a £150,000 government grant to help it recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The money, part of the £1.57billion culture recovery fund, aims to help cultural and creative organisations have a sustainable future.

The Stratford venue reopened last month after almost six months, with visitor numbers reduced to ensure social distancing.

Aimed at children under the age of 11, it features a purpose-built story world and story garden as well as changing interactive exhibitions based around the work of popular authors and illustrators.

Karla Barnacle-Best, Discover’s chief executive, said: “Discover is incredibly grateful to receive £150k from the culture recovery fund.

“We are working hard to create a safe and financially viable offer so that in these difficult times local children and families can have somewhere magical and fun to enjoy stories together.

“This support is a necessary and very welcome boost to our efforts”.

