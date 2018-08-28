Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

‘Crisis bulletin’ issued over ‘impending collapse’ of Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line as trains begin to vanish

PUBLISHED: 17:17 16 January 2019

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

The new Class 710 London Overground trains Picture: Kris Wood/TfL

Kris Wood

Rail passengers have issued a “crisis bulletin” warning of the “impending collapse” of the Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line due to its trains all being removed.

Transport chiefs are scrambling to find spare trains to run on the problem-ravaged line before all of its existing ones are transferred at the end of their lease.

Two of the eight have already been sent to West Midlands Trains and another is set to go this month. As it stands, by April there will be no trains left on the line.

The Barking to Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG) says in mere “days” there won’t be enough trains to operate the six-train weekday timetable and are demanding Sadiq Khan steps in.

Secretary Glenn Wallis said: “This crisis has been developing for a year, but it was less than a month ago that TfL took the first effective action to try to head off the impending collapse of the service and as usual for TfL, it was far too little, far too late.”

TfL, Network Rail and Bombardier have perfectly demonstrated how not to upgrade a train line since announcing electrification works almost three years ago.

During the eight-month closure to install overhead wires from June 2016 to February 2017 a gaffe by Network Rail meant the wires were “incorrectly designed”, while other materials were delivered late.

The line closed for another two months at the end of 2017, before opening in January 2018 ready for the new trains.

Except, Network Rail didn’t finish safety checks on the new line until June last year, and a new launch time of “summer” 2018 was given because the new four-car Bombardier built trains needed “further software development”.

That software still doesn’t work, and no one knows when it will. Once it does, drivers will need to be trained.

As a result of the loss of two trains already, there is a reduced peak service with delays, cancellations and overcrowding common. Since November the weekend service has been cut.

Network Rail and TfL are effectively blaming each other for the delay, and the Barking to Gospel Oak Rail User Group (BGORUG) has accused TfL of doing nothing.

TfL’s Overground chief Rory O’Neill said: “We are sorry for the continuing delay to the introduction of the new fleet of trains on the Gospel Oak to Barking line. The manufacturer, Bombardier Transportation, have advised that they need more time for software development.

“We share our customers’ frustration and continue to push Bombardier to do everything they can to allow us to bring the new electric trains into service as soon as possible.

“Given the continuing delays we are now exploring the option of modifying other electric trains for temporary use on the line.

“We are testing a modified train on the line and expect to make a decision on whether it is possible to operate it later this month. It would operate alongside the existing diesel trains.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

The offending graffiti at the cashpoint. Pic: Maryland Community Group

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

Mohammed Awais kidnapped and raped a woman after posing as a cab driver. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Fake Uber driver who kidnapped, raped and robbed female passenger

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

East London men pile pressure on leaders with win over Waltham Forest

East London women's eighth team face the camera (pic: East London HC)

O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wapping Ladies seal victory over Norwich City

Hampstead Ladies in action (Pic: Iain McAuslan)

After overdue ‘normal’ year, Orient fans are dreaming of promotion under Edinburgh

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring at Harrogate Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton shock title chasers Hullbridge Sports

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists