Report: 'Significant improvement' in Newham's parks

Michael Cox

Published: 11:31 AM December 7, 2021
Plashet Park.

Plashet Park is one of two Newham parks with Green Flags - Credit: Ken Mears

Newham has been recognised for a "significant improvement" to the borough's parks, according to a report.

Charity Parks for London published its Good Parks for London report, which celebrates the capital's parks and green spaces and assesses boroughs in a number of categories.

Newham has risen seven places in the league table, though it remains 22nd best overall.

The improved rating justified the council's decision to move park management in-house, according to cabinet member for environment James Asser.

He said: "Insourcing has enabled us to be more responsive to the needs of residents, to contribute positively towards residents leading healthier, more active lives and allowed us to deliver a far better service overall.”

Two of the borough's parks - Plashet Park and Central Park in East Ham - received Green Flag awards this year.

Cllr Asser added: “We know there is huge demand from residents for good parks and lots of people and community groups are working with us to achieve that."

Environment News
Newham News

