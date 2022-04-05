Floating hotel set for permanent stay in Royal Docks

The Good Hotel was first moored in the Royal Docks in 2016 - Credit: Ken Mears

A floating hotel first moored in the Royal Docks five years ago is set to stay there permanently.

Planning permission was granted for the Good Hotel to remain at Western Gateway by Newham Council's strategic development committee.

The number of rooms are set to increase from 148 to 160 at the venue, which arrived in the borough from Amsterdam in October 2016.

Following concerns from the council and the Greater London Assembly, the hotel has vowed to increase the number of wheelchair accessible rooms and created a strategy which includes new boat moorings and the potential for open water swimming facilities.

It also aims to ditch the fossil fuel heating system and explore connecting to the nearby ExCeL district heating network.

Last week's meeting heard from Good Hotel founder Marten Dresen, who said: "We have been very proud to call Newham and the Royal Docks our home.

"The hotel has been a success, not just as a hotel but as a hub for the local community."

The meeting was told that the hotel has trained 114 unemployed people and 65 per cent of its staff live in Newham.

But when Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe asked how many of these were in senior roles, the applicant did not have the figures.

The plans saw more comments lodged in favour than against, but there were 69 objections across two consultation periods.

Among the comments were concerns about "significant" anti-social behaviour (ASB) from hotel visitors.

Cllr Dr Rohit Dasgupta questioned the applicant on what measures it was taking on ASB.

Chris Gascoigne, from planning consultant DP9, said it had an operational management plan and pointed to comments from the Met Police.

In the committee report, the Met said: "A number of objections have been submitted by local residents reporting noise and anti-social behaviour emanating from the venue.

"Whilst it is unacceptable that local residents are disturbed in this way, the number of complaints is lower than what could be expected from a venue of this type."

Recommending the application for approval, planning officers wrote that the hotel provides community, social and employment benefits for residents.

They added that the proposal falls "significantly short" of on-site carbon emissions reduction requirements but was acceptable due to an offset payment of £641,000.

The application, which was approved unanimously by the committee, will now be referred to the Mayor of London.