Logistics firm unveils revised plans for controversial distribution hub in Silvertown

Revised plans for a controversial goods distribution hub have been released.

Logistics firm GLP has made changes to the three-storey warehouse and storage centre which it wants to build in North Woolwich Road, Silvertown.

The scheme was criticised by neighbours who raised concerns over the possible impact on air quality and traffic.

Gwyn Stubbings, GLP’s planning director, said: “Since submitting a planning application to Newham Council in July last year, we have made a number of significant changes following comments from the community, which further strengthens our road safety and environmental protection measures.”

He added that descriptions of the facility as a lorry park were mistaken because only four per cent of journeys will be made by heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

GLP expects the rest to be made by vans, cargo bikes and cars, with a focus on electric vehicles. The hub has been designed to allow operators to use a 100pc electric fleet.

Staff parking spaces have been cut from 255 to 67.

The plans show HGVs being directed westwards on leaving the site away from homes and schools.

The 40,000sq metre “last mile” distribution hub could see up to six independent operators move in to deliver products across the borough and capital.

Mr Stubbings said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has only continued to grow Londoners’ appetite and need for online shopping.

“As the London population grows, and our shopping habits continue to change, there will be a growing need for distribution hubs like these to meet this demand.

“This site is safeguarded for future industrial and logistical uses in both Newham and the GLA’s planning policies.

“Alongside its close proximity to the city, we believe the site is ideally placed for a new distribution hub,” he added.

GLP calculates that building the hub will create 665 construction jobs and the same number once it’s up and running.

A total of 35pc of the building jobs and 50pc of the operational posts would be “targeted” at people from Newham with the pledge expected to be part of the scheme’s Section 106 agreement.

The firm’s noise assessment states the level would be “negligible”. GLP is working on transport and air quality modelling with TfL. Details will be included in its updated planning application expected later this year.

A second public consultation ends on September 30. Visit gparkdocklandsconsultation.com

