Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Dramatic footage of a girl attacking a tube train passenger has sparked a witness appeal.

The clip shows the girl attack another after demanding she stop talking on her phone on a Central Line train near Stratford station.

The attacker drags the victim to the floor as her mates laugh and shout before another passenger pulls her off.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “I stopped the girl from beating her further and robbing her.

“After my partner got the girl off her, they all started to attack him too. They were vicious.

“I was shocked girls like that can be so nasty.”

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokeswoman said they were aware of the video posted on social media on Saturday which showed the group of girls involved in a fight onboard the central line train.

She said: “Officers are currently investigating the incident and would ask anyone who witnessed the fight, or the events leading up to it, to contact them.”

Anyone with information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting the reference 104 of 14 April.