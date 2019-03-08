Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GG3x3 charity basketball tournament coming to Royal Docks in memory of coach who died of cancer

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 26 July 2019

Martin Dyan set up the GG3x3 tournament coming to the Royal Docks this weekend in memory of his friend George (right) who died of cancer. Picture: GG3X3

Martin Dyan set up the GG3x3 tournament coming to the Royal Docks this weekend in memory of his friend George (right) who died of cancer. Picture: GG3X3

Archant

A charity basketball competition is being held in memory of a coach who died of cancer a year after he got married.

George played and coached basketball. Picture: GG3X3George played and coached basketball. Picture: GG3X3

The George Goldstone Charity Tournament is due to be held at the University of East London SportsDock in University Way, Royal Docks on Sunday.

Now in its third year, the free event known as the GG3x3 was set up after property lawyer George Goldstone passed away aged 32 in July 2016. To date it has raised £12,000.

Martin Dyan, GG3x3 founder, said: "George and I shared a love of basketball and it's an honour to be putting on this event each year in his memory.

"We're helping children fight cancer, as well as positively tackling the very serious issue of knife crime. The GG3x3 is about positivity and uniting communities. Everyone should come and enjoy it, together we'll ball for life."

Devoted amateur basketball players Martin and George became friends over the game while at youth camp when they were 12-years old.

Martin set up the tournament to keep alive and celebrate George's qualities of drive, loyalty, teamwork and leadership after he died.

Following an online #ball4life campaign, the GG3x3 has gained recognition from the national and international basketball scene with growing support from the British Basketball League (BBL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Professional player, Lamar Roberts from the London Lions, will run a special clinic for six to 16-year olds on Saturday (July 27) appearing alongside the captain of the London City Royals, Ashley Hamilton, as a dunk contest judge.

You may also want to watch:

From the USA the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, Miami Heat, has sent signed player jerseys to auction and NBA Europe is providing clothing for the clinic as well as prizes for winning teams.

High-flying professional "dunker" Jordan Southerland, ranked top five in the world, is also expected to attend with US and French pros expected to draw large crowds.

One fan expected to attend is East Ham MP Stephen Timms who said: "Charity events like the GG3x3 bring the community together.

"Everyone who is involved can feel proud that they are helping to raise money for fantastic causes.

"I look forward to being there, watching the basketball tournament and supporting all the players who 'ball for life'."

The organisers hope to raise thousands of pounds for Children with Cancer UK and the anti-knife crime programme Carry a Basketball Not a Blade run by the Newham All Star Sports Academy.

Natasha Hart MBE, CEO of Newham All Star Sports Academy said: "We are so happy to be one of the designated charities."

Claire Milloy, from Children with Cancer UK, added: "We're so grateful for events like the GG3x3. They unite people in a special way and help us to showcase the vital work we do."

The tournament runs from 11am to 6pm with the dunk contest starting at 2pm.

Donate on the day or online at gg3x3.com

Related articles

Most Read

Two men guilty of murdering teenager in Maryland

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Legacy: Shocking account of criminal gangs’ interference in Olympic borough hits the shelves

The Olympic Park in Stratford, as it looked in 2012. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road. Police found a 28-year-old man with stab injuries on July 12. Picture: Google

Community letter questions Mayor of London’s commitment to genuinely affordable homes at Stratford Waterfront

An artist impression of the Stratford Waterfront development viewed from the London Aquatics Centre. Picture: GLA

Police officer planned to claim £18k in a staged crash at Royal Docks

Tesco delivery driver Raiyaan Anwar crashed into a Citroen containing Hardeep Dehal in Boxley Street, Royal Docks, on March 11, 2016. Picture: Google street view.

Most Read

Two men guilty of murdering teenager in Maryland

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Legacy: Shocking account of criminal gangs’ interference in Olympic borough hits the shelves

The Olympic Park in Stratford, as it looked in 2012. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road. Police found a 28-year-old man with stab injuries on July 12. Picture: Google

Community letter questions Mayor of London’s commitment to genuinely affordable homes at Stratford Waterfront

An artist impression of the Stratford Waterfront development viewed from the London Aquatics Centre. Picture: GLA

Police officer planned to claim £18k in a staged crash at Royal Docks

Tesco delivery driver Raiyaan Anwar crashed into a Citroen containing Hardeep Dehal in Boxley Street, Royal Docks, on March 11, 2016. Picture: Google street view.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s expect Cheltenham will ‘come too soon’ for captain McAnuff

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient set for emotional return to Brisbane Road

Tributes left in the dugout at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road stadium following the death of Justin Edinburgh (pic: David Mirzoeff/PA Images).

GG3x3 charity basketball tournament coming to Royal Docks in memory of coach who died of cancer

Martin Dyan set up the GG3x3 tournament coming to the Royal Docks this weekend in memory of his friend George (right) who died of cancer. Picture: GG3X3

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

Countdown to ExCeL Formula E race begins

ExCeL's head of live events Damian Norman, race director Oli McCrudden, Nissan driver Oliver Rowland and Jaguar team principal James Barclay press the button to start the one year countdown. Picture: Malcolm Griffiths/LAT Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists