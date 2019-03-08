GG3x3 charity basketball tournament coming to Royal Docks in memory of coach who died of cancer

Martin Dyan set up the GG3x3 tournament coming to the Royal Docks this weekend in memory of his friend George (right) who died of cancer. Picture: GG3X3 Archant

A charity basketball competition is being held in memory of a coach who died of cancer a year after he got married.

George played and coached basketball. Picture: GG3X3 George played and coached basketball. Picture: GG3X3

The George Goldstone Charity Tournament is due to be held at the University of East London SportsDock in University Way, Royal Docks on Sunday.

Now in its third year, the free event known as the GG3x3 was set up after property lawyer George Goldstone passed away aged 32 in July 2016. To date it has raised £12,000.

Martin Dyan, GG3x3 founder, said: "George and I shared a love of basketball and it's an honour to be putting on this event each year in his memory.

"We're helping children fight cancer, as well as positively tackling the very serious issue of knife crime. The GG3x3 is about positivity and uniting communities. Everyone should come and enjoy it, together we'll ball for life."

Devoted amateur basketball players Martin and George became friends over the game while at youth camp when they were 12-years old.

Martin set up the tournament to keep alive and celebrate George's qualities of drive, loyalty, teamwork and leadership after he died.

Following an online #ball4life campaign, the GG3x3 has gained recognition from the national and international basketball scene with growing support from the British Basketball League (BBL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Professional player, Lamar Roberts from the London Lions, will run a special clinic for six to 16-year olds on Saturday (July 27) appearing alongside the captain of the London City Royals, Ashley Hamilton, as a dunk contest judge.

From the USA the National Basketball Association (NBA) team, Miami Heat, has sent signed player jerseys to auction and NBA Europe is providing clothing for the clinic as well as prizes for winning teams.

High-flying professional "dunker" Jordan Southerland, ranked top five in the world, is also expected to attend with US and French pros expected to draw large crowds.

One fan expected to attend is East Ham MP Stephen Timms who said: "Charity events like the GG3x3 bring the community together.

"Everyone who is involved can feel proud that they are helping to raise money for fantastic causes.

"I look forward to being there, watching the basketball tournament and supporting all the players who 'ball for life'."

The organisers hope to raise thousands of pounds for Children with Cancer UK and the anti-knife crime programme Carry a Basketball Not a Blade run by the Newham All Star Sports Academy.

Natasha Hart MBE, CEO of Newham All Star Sports Academy said: "We are so happy to be one of the designated charities."

Claire Milloy, from Children with Cancer UK, added: "We're so grateful for events like the GG3x3. They unite people in a special way and help us to showcase the vital work we do."

The tournament runs from 11am to 6pm with the dunk contest starting at 2pm.

Donate on the day or online at gg3x3.com