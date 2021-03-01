News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire breaks out at Beckton superstore

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:38 PM March 1, 2021   
Firefighters among pallets and cardboard boxes outside a superstore in Tollgate Road, Beckton.

Pallets and cardboard boxes went up in flames outside a superstore in Tollgate Road, Beckton after being placed too close to a generator. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Forty firefighters battled a blaze outside a superstore in Beckton overnight after pallets and cardboard boxes went up in flames.

A stack of pallets was destroyed and a small part of the roof at first floor level on the building in Tollgate Road was damaged by the blaze, which was caused by a backup power generator overheating.

The brigade was called at 9.37pm yesterday (Sunday, February 28) and the fire was under control shortly after midnight.

There were no reported injuries.

Leading firefighter Nick Matthews, who was at the scene, said: “Crews were initially called to reports of a bin alight and as we approached we saw an orange glow coming from behind a brick wall.

“Upon investigation, we found that it was actually a stack of pallets and cardboard boxes that were alight.

"They had been stored outside and placed too close to a generator, which overheated and ignited the pallets and boxes.

“Crews worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control and prevent further damage."

Author Picture Icon
