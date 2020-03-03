Search

Advanced search

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

PUBLISHED: 13:02 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 03 March 2020

The body of a man has been found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: Google

The body of a man has been found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been found dead near Gallions Reach DLR station.

Police were called by paramedics to reports of an unresponsive male near the station in Atlantis Avenue, Royal Docks, at 8.38am this morning (Tuesday, March 3).

A Met spokeswoman said: "The male was pronounced dead at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained."

You may also want to watch:

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8:34am this morning to reports of an incident in Atlantis Avenue.

"We sent a medic in a car and two incident response officers to the scene. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The station has been closed while officers carry out their investigation.

Most Read

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

The body of a man has been found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: Google

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

‘It beggars belief’: Bin men raise grievances against Newham Council as driver suspended for 15 months

Unite members at the Folkestone Road depot could be balloted on industrial action again soon. Picture: Google Streetview

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

The body of a man has been found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: Google

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

‘It beggars belief’: Bin men raise grievances against Newham Council as driver suspended for 15 months

Unite members at the Folkestone Road depot could be balloted on industrial action again soon. Picture: Google Streetview

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

The body of a man has been found near Gallions Reach DLR station. Picture: Google

Peaceful protest takes place in response to crime wave on Newham Greenway

Newham Greenway protest cycle Monday February 24 - end point. Credit: Cash Boyle

Plaistow native Linda John-Pierre talks timing, talent and tongue piercings

Linda John-Pierre as Debbie in Mamma Mia! The Party. Picture: Helen Maybanks

‘It beggars belief’: Bin men raise grievances against Newham Council as driver suspended for 15 months

Unite members at the Folkestone Road depot could be balloted on industrial action again soon. Picture: Google Streetview

BBL: London Lions 99 Leicester Riders 65

Action from London Lions win over Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24