Man found dead near Gallions Reach DLR

A man has been found dead near Gallions Reach DLR station.

Police were called by paramedics to reports of an unresponsive male near the station in Atlantis Avenue, Royal Docks, at 8.38am this morning (Tuesday, March 3).

A Met spokeswoman said: "The male was pronounced dead at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained."

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8:34am this morning to reports of an incident in Atlantis Avenue.

"We sent a medic in a car and two incident response officers to the scene. Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

The station has been closed while officers carry out their investigation.