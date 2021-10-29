Gallions Reach chef 'proud' of dishes despite missing out on Roux award win

Ryan Baker cooks during the final of the Roux Scholarship 2020/21 - Credit: Jodi Hinds

A Gallions Reach chef said he is proud of his performance at the final of a national competition judged by some of the country's top culinary names.

Ryan Baker, who works at central London restaurant Maison Francois, was one of just six bidding to win the Roux Scholarship, a contest bidding to find the country's best young chef.

The competition is chaired by brothers Alain and Michel Roux Jr, the latter of whom has appeared on TV screens as a judge on Masterchef The Professionals.

Ryan, who also reached the final of the Roux Scholarship last time it was held in 2019, described the day as "very intense".

"I was really happy with how I cooked, I did the best I could and was proud of my dishes," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Among the judges were James Martin and Brian Turner, who have both appeared on Ready Steady Cook and Saturday Kitchen.

Brian said: "Ryan worked well and seemed to understand and master the two dishes.

"He should be very proud of his efforts."