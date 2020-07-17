Search

Advanced search

Plaistow headteacher who turned primary around retires after 20 years

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 July 2020

Gael Hicks with pupils in the Key Stage 1 garden. Picture: St Helen’s Catholic Primary School

Gael Hicks with pupils in the Key Stage 1 garden. Picture: St Helen’s Catholic Primary School

Archant

A headteacher who turned a primary school around is to retire at the end of the school year.

Gael Hicks has been headteacher at St Helen’s in Chargeable Lane, Plaistow, for the past 20 years and arrived when the primary was in special measures.

Chair of governors, Sarah Alexander, said: “Gael’s inspirational leadership led the school to be rated outstanding by Ofsted since 2007.

“Her leadership reaches wider than just at St Helen’s. Gael has continued to support other schools in Newham as well as being the driving force behind the Our Lady of Grace Multi Academy Trust which continues to expand.”

You may also want to watch:

She added that under Gael’s leadership the school has continued its strong relationship with the community and St Margaret’s Parish Church and Convent.

Durng Gael’s time at the school, St Helen’s was rebuilt for the third time in its history with a pre-school for two year olds opening in 2013.

The new school has a basketball court, cookery room, football pitch, pond, woodland area, sensory and soft play rooms and a separate Key Stage 1 garden.

“All very impressive facilities for a school in the middle of Newham,” Sarah said.

Also impressive is the fact that 11 members of staff are former pupils. These include the current deputy headteacher, Claire Doherty, who will take over from Gael on September 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

‘We traders won’t stand for it’: Shopkeepers protest Green Street social distancing measures

Protesters line Green Street in opposition to measures brought in by Newham Council to allow for safer social distancing along the route. Picture: Seema Sarees

Man found ‘seriously injured’ in Barking Road

A man was found by police suffering a head injury in Barking Road. Picture: Google

Changes to tri-borough backroom scheme OneSource as one council withdraws entirely

Bexley Council is set to withdraw from OneSource by the end of the month. Picture: Google Maps

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Plaistow teenagers win places to study at Brit School

Myka Defoe and Sarah Carvalho have won places at Brit School. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham United reveal 125th anniversary away kit

Mark Noble models the new away kit (pic West Ham United)

Plaistow headteacher who turned primary around retires after 20 years

Gael Hicks with pupils in the Key Stage 1 garden. Picture: St Helen’s Catholic Primary School

Newham Council approves extra floor in Royal Docks flats development

The development is part of the ExCeL estate. Picture: Ken Mears

Sibley stands firm in solid England start to second Test

England's Dom Sibley bats during day one of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Cisse signs permanent deal at Leyton Orient

Ouss Cisse on the ball (pic Simon O'Connor)