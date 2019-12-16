Search

Family continue fundraising for Sri Lanka orphanages in memory of young Manor Park man Arunn Baskaran

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 December 2019

Manor Park man Arunn Baskaran, 29, passed away in hospital on November 13, 2019 following a serious car accident. Picture: Arshan Baskaran

Manor Park man Arunn Baskaran, 29, passed away in hospital on November 13, 2019 following a serious car accident. Picture: Arshan Baskaran

Archant

The family of a young Manor Park man killed in a car accident are fundraising to continue his work providing educational resources for Sri Lankan children.

Each year for the past decade, Arunn Baskaran and his mum bought maths sets and other resources and sent them to orphanages in the south Asian country, in memory of his father Baskaran Balasingham.

When Arunn, 29, died in hospital on November 13, following a serious crash in Rabbits Road, his heartbroken family wanted to honour him.

Younger brother Arshan said: "We thought it would be a nice thing to do to keep doing it and raise some money to buy more maths sets.

"But we've raised quite a lot now, so we're looking to buy some other things like computers - and, hopefully, building them a little computer library."

Through a GoFundMe page, they have raised around £11,500 - far exceeding expectations - from more than 140 donations.

"It's been really overwhelming, we didn't imagine it would be this much," Arshan said.

"The initial target was £1,000 and we were sceptical about even raising that, but the response has been amazing."

Arunn worked as a London Underground signal technical officer based in Acton and would have celebrated 10 years of service this month.

It was a job he truly enjoyed, after showing a keen interest in how things work and particularly trains from a very young age.

Arunn was devoted to his family - including his two-year-old French bulldog Trevor - and a CrossFit enthusiast, who competed in taekwondo at national level and a muay Thai fight in Thailand.

He is remembered as a caring and selfless man.

Arshan said: "Arunn was a very helpful person. He'd never say no to someone that needed help and always put someone else's needs over his own - that is just the type of person he was."

The family will continue their fundraising for a few more months.

Arshan and his mother Ingrid Romani Gayathri Baskaraplan then plan to travel to Sri Lanka to help set up the computers.

Visit gofundme.com/in-memory-of-arunn-baskaran to donate.

The family also encourages signing up to be a blood donor, as Arunn was.

