Funding for project to turn Royal Docks industrial site into 'creative hub'

Published: 7:00 AM March 11, 2021

Empty warehouses and yards in the Royal Docks are set to be transformed into a creative workspace and community hub, including a film and TV studio.

The Factory Project, by affordable workspace developer Projekt, will refurbish 100,000 sq ft of vacant and underused industrial space owned by Tate & Lyle Sugars in the North Woolwich neighbourhood.

The Factory Project will transform empty and underused warehouses and yards. - Credit: Jim Stephenson

The 5.2-acre site will become affordable workspace, including free space for charities; rehearsal and production rooms; a purpose-built film and TV studio; and a 5,000 sq ft community and events space.

Expected to open next year, The Factory has been awarded £2.8million from the Royal Docks Good Growth Fund, which will be matched by Projekt.

The 5.2-acre site in North Woolwich that will become a creative business and community workspace and hub. - Credit: Joel Davies / Projekt

Projekt chief executive Nick Hartwright, said: “Industrial space in this area of London is vital and the Royal Docks have traditionally played a huge role in this sector of the capital’s economy.

"We are therefore very excited that The Factory provides us with an opportunity to safeguard, develop and encourage the growth of local businesses.

"More and more workspace is being lost in favour of residential developments, but The Factory will help regenerate the Royal Docks while still creating much-needed space for local charities and communities to use for years to come."

Projekt's portfolio across London includes the Silver Building - a 60,000 sq ft workspace in the Royal Docks which houses creative set designers Block 9, among others.

The Factory received the first grant from the £13million Royal Docks Good Growth Fund, which follows on from the success of the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund.

It will fund a range of transformative projects that address the joint ambitions of the mayors of London and Newham.

The Factory Project site map - Credit: Joel Davies / Projekt

Mayor of Newham and Royal Docks Enterprise Zone Board co-chair Rokhsana Fiaz said: “The Factory Project is a great example of a scheme that meets the objectives set by our Community Wealth Building agenda.

“Not only will it create a significant new creative hub in North Woolwich, generating new quality jobs, it will also create much needed amenity space for communities and establish a new home for some of London’s finest creative talent.”

The project responds to the council's aims through short supply chains, carbon neutral suppliers and the use of green and sustainable energy.

Empty outdoor space at the site that Projekt will transform. - Credit: Jim Stephenson

It will also play a key role in the Mayor of London’s vision for the Thames Estuary Production Corridor, a collection of large-scale cultural and creative production facilities in east London and the south east.

Tate & Lyle Sugars senior vice president Gerald Mason said: “We believe this project will bring many more opportunities to our local community compared to the other traditional commercial options that we considered for the site.

“For 142 years we have been manufacturing sugar in the Royal Docks and for all of that time we have strived to be an asset to our local community.

“Our new neighbour, The Factory Project, will continue this tradition by providing new community space and housing local charities, as well as being a hub for modern creative and maker businesses."

The good growth funding will ensure that two charities that currently use the site, Community Food Enterprise and Community Links Event Solutions, will benefit from significant improvements to their facilities.