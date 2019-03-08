£170,000 grant saves East Ham charity from closure

A charity that provides family services to people who live in the borough has been saved from closure thanks to a £170,000 cash injection.

Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA), based in The Well Community Centre in Vicarage Lane, East Ham, faced closing its doors for good due to a lack of funding.

Following cuts that have affected seven Sure Start centres in Newham, the 21-year-old charity found more families were relying on them for support while they faced their own funding woes.

However the six-figure grant from The Henry Smith charity means it can stay open for another three years.

Peter Laing, chief executive of BDCA, said: "We are very grateful to Henry Smith Charity for this funding which will have long-term benefits for the whole family unit and future generations to come.

"Vulnerable parents will be able to build supportive friendship networks so they no longer have to face the joys and challenges of parenthood alone."

For more information about BDC visit bonnydowns.org.