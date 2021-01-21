Covid funding boost for Newham homeless and young people charities

Published: 12:41 PM January 21, 2021

Canning Town homelessness charity Caritas Anchor House is one of the funding recipients. - Credit: Archant

A children’s hospice, a homelessness charity and an organisation engaging young people through sport have received funding boosts.

Richard House, Caritas Anchor House and Newham All Star Sports Academy (NASSA) are among 14 organisations sharing in £40,000 from the London City Airport community fund, along with Newham Deanery CIO, Silvertown's Brick Lane Music Hall and Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

Each recipient of this funding round will receive up to £3,000 to help it make positive change and support vulnerable people impacted by Covid-19.

Beckton hospice Richard House provides palliative care for more than 300 children with life-limiting and life-shortening health conditions.

Acting head of corporate engagements and partnerships Kathryn Elvin said: “Across the past year we have offered respite and care to seriously ill children who have very complex needs, supporting the NHS in their battle against Covid-19 by taking children from hospital wards.

“These children are able to come here because of the higher levels of specialist training our nursing and care staff receive."

The funding will help Richard House continue to deliver this training.

Caritas Anchor House in Canning Town provides residential and life skills support for single homeless adults, accommodating more than 250 people a year.

Corporate partnerships specialist Andrew Warburton said: "This funding will provide vital help for our residents searching for employment in 2021 by providing them with small amounts to help cover costs associated with their job search and training activities."

He added this could include e-learning and courses, travel, work attire, equipment or exams.

Based at the University of East London in Royal Docks, NASSA aims to improve disadvantaged young people’s confidence, aspiration and sense of purpose through basketball and mentoring.

Chief executive Natasha Hart said: "It is impossible to overstate the damaging impact that Covid-19 has had on the mental health young people from the BAME and disadvantaged communities of east London.

“So many of them have reached out to NASSA during the past nine months to ask for help."

The funds will support its mentoring for life project.