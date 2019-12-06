Stratford Circus Arts Centre in £12k fundraiser to provide festive theatre fun to families in need

Stratford Circus Arts Centre is seeking donations to help towards its fifth Full Heart Full Tummies Christmas theatre and lunch. Picture: Rob Harris Archant

An arts centre is fundraising to offer families to experience a day of festive theatre, food and fun for only £1.

Stratford Circus Arts Centre in Theatre Square, Stratford, will open its doors to people facing challenges, providing a first taste of theatre for children from Newham and Tower Hamlets.

Director Tania Wilmer said: "As well as providing a delicious hot meal, Full Hearts Full Tummies is about feeding imaginations and making sure everyone from our community feels welcome in our arts centre."

Full Hearts Full Tummies is the centre's annual Christmas project for which it wants to raise £12,000.

It includes tickets to children's show We're Going on a Bear Hunt - the stage version of Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury's classic story.

Part of the money will be raised via The Big Give Christmas Challenge, a nationwide week-long campaign which doubles all donations.

Stratford Circus hopes to secure enough donations to offer 600 £1 tickets. Donate at the box office or online at stratford-circus.com/donations

Businesses who want to donate and families interested in going should contact Mia@stratford-circus.com

Families will be invited to one of 10 performances taking place from Monday, December 9 to Wednesday, December 18.