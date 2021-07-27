Try a French fry milkshake at this Stratford food market this weekend

Published: 1:30 PM July 27, 2021

The French fry-flavoured milkshake will be available at a street food market in East Village, Stratford this weekend. - Credit: Garry Maclennan

A French fry-flavoured milkshake - made with actual potato - will be exclusively available at a street food market in Stratford this weekend.

You can try the salty-sweet concoction, which is inspired by some people’s habit of dipping fries into milkshakes, at the E20 Street Food Market in East Village from noon to 6pm on Saturday, July 31.

East Village will be giving away 250 free milkshakes throughout the day.

The milkshake, made with real potato, even comes with chocolate-coated French fries for dipping. - Credit: Garry Maclennan

The shake is made from vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, cream, a dash of salt and potatoes - and even comes with chocolate-coated French fries for dipping.

Eoin Thomas, who is community and events lead at Get Living’s East Village, said: “We pride ourselves in putting on incredible events for our residents and neighbours, and we’re thrilled to be back, in-person, hosting such a great event for the food lovers of east London.

You may also want to watch:

“If the legendary French fry milkshake doesn’t tickle your tastebuds, we guarantee you’ll find something tasty to fill your plate.”

For those not brave enough to try the shake, there will be more than a dozen other food stalls and trucks offering everything from Sri Lankan, Italian, Lebanese and Thai cuisine to pulled meat wraps, pizza, burgers, bagels and cinnamon buns.

There’s also a bar for those who want to follow up the milkshake with a more typical beverage.

The street food market is free and open to everyone in Victory Parade in East Village.

The residential neighbourhood next to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park was previously the athlete's village for the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Visit https://www.getliving.com/events/ for more information.