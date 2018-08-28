Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Error causes freedom passes to stop working

PUBLISHED: 17:32 07 February 2019

Freedom passes offer free travel on buses and other forms of public transport. Picture: Ken Mears

Freedom passes offer free travel on buses and other forms of public transport. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Elderly and disabled people in Newham have seen their freedom passes stop working - weeks before they are actually due to expire.

An error has seen some people’s passes rendered unusable in the last few days, even though they are not set to run out until the end of March.

It has meant that freedom pass users are not aware that their card has stopped working until they try to use public transport.

One woman told the Recorder that she realised her aunt’s pass had stopped working on Sunday as they attempted to board a bus to the hospital for an appointment, and has not worked since.

The scheme, run by London Councils, offer Londoners aged 60 and over or with a disability the opportunity to travel for free on buses, Tube, DLR and train services.

A Newham Council spokesperson said: “We are aware there has been some issues with a number of freedom pass holders and we apologise for any inconvenience or distress this has caused.

“We are working with London Councils to resolve this as soon as possible.

“We are also in the process of contacting all residents who may be affected by this.”

London Councils and TfL have been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

Mantas Kaupas of Sherrard Road, Forest Gate hit the baby's buggy while the tot’s parents were on a crossing at the junction of Dunbar Road and Upton Lane. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Hit and run driver who ran over baby at zebra crossing in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: East London hit promotion rivals for six

East London men's eighths team face the camera (pic: East London HC)

Coach Bloye departs Orient’s academy

Leyton Orient's pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

O’s centre back Turley looking to follow in Webb’s footsteps

Jamie Turley gets up to head home the winning goal for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping men remain clear, women battle to draw

Wapping men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

School Sport: Calverton claim bronze at Newham sportshall athletics final

Calverton finished third in the Newham qualifier for the London Youth Games sportshall athletics competition
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists