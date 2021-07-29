Free fitness sessions on offer in Newham as parkrun returns

Published: 11:14 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM July 29, 2021

Free fitness sessions are to take place in some Newham parks.

Keep fit workouts for all ages and abilities are being held at eight of Newham Council's green spaces, including Central Park, Stratford Park and Plashet Park.

The daily training forms part of a series of activities across Newham's parks, which also include smartphone game Street Tag and parkrun, which returned to Beckton District South Park on July 24.

Parkrun is a series of 5km events for walkers, runners and volunteers which take place every Saturday. It had been suspended due to Covid-19.

Its return coincided with Love Parks Week, which runs until Sunday, August 1.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: "Newham is truly blessed with beautiful parks and I would like to urge everyone in the borough to make the most of them.

"The recent return of parkrun is just one example of our fantastic green spaces being used for the good of all."

Days and times for the free fitness sessions in eight Newham parks. - Credit: LBN

The free fitness sessions run until July next year. To book, visit ourparks.org.uk

A Street Tag leaderboard allowing Newham schools to compete with each other has been set up by the town hall.

A community leaderboard, in which teams of six can take on other small groups or families, has also been organised. The first team wins £50, the second £25 and the third £20.

Active Newham is running free activities for children, young people and families over the summer holidays.

These include yoga, dance, games, inclusive sports, rowing, karate, judo, boxing and taekwondo.

Weekly and fortnightly walks are also on offer, led by trained leaders with support from volunteers.

Routes take in Newham’s heritage, showcasing town halls, listed buildings and new builds.

Bikeworks, a social enterprise that makes cycling possible for often excluded groups, is also providing free, drop-in sessions.

Alternating between Beckton District Park South and Central Park every Friday from 11am-1pm, it is open to all.

Mayor Fiaz said: "I love seeing our parks, which provided such a haven of peace and tranquillity during the darkest days of the pandemic, offering such a great package of activities.

"I’d encourage everyone to take advantage of all they have to offer."