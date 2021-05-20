EU citizens in Newham 'need help' with Settlement Scheme as deadline looms

Published: 3:16 PM May 20, 2021

EU citizens need to apply for new settled or pre-settled status by June 30 to carry on living in the UK legally. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A group of organisations are urgently working to help EU citizens living in Newham to remain in the UK.

The Stay Settled in Newham initiative, funded by the council and led by Manor Park charity The Renewal Programme, is providing free support for people who need to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

It is hoping to reach the estimated 30,000 EU citizens living in Newham before the June 30 deadline, to remove obstacles they may be facing with the application.

New Europeans UK head of projects Tamara Flanagan OBE said: "We know from our work with the GLA and other advice providers that many EU citizens, particularly EU citizens from at-risk groups such as the elderly or care workers, have still not applied.

"This puts their long term entitlement to stay in the UK in jeopardy."

EU citizens and their family members - including children of any nationality - must apply for new settled status to continue living in the UK now the Brexit transition period and freedom of movement has ended.

Those who don’t apply by the deadline and secure their status won't be able to legally work, rent or access essential support.

Works Rights Centre chief executive Dr Dora-Olivia Vicol said: "Many need support because the application can be challenging.

"We've seen people struggle to source evidence of their residence, and to navigate the digital application.

“In some cases, people don't even know that they need to apply - and that their children and partners also need to apply.”

It’s currently estimated that there are roughly 10,000 residents in Newham with no recourse to public funds.

Stay Settled in Newham fears “a very real danger” that this number could significantly increase.

People can apply to the EUSS via an app and online.

The Home Office can then consider either pre-settled status, if they have lived in the UK for less than five years, or settled status.

Immediate support is available. Call the bilingual helpline on 0808 196 3510, email staysettledinnewham@gmail.com or visit renewalprogramme.org.uk/News/stay-settled-in-newham for help and more information.