Free cricket tickets for residents in Newham

Newham residents will be offered free cricket tickets. Pic: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Residents in the borough will get free cricket tickets in a bid to get more east Londoners taking up the game.

Newham Council has partnered with Essex Cricket and aims to become the “cricket capital of East London by 2020″, a spokesman said.

More than 800 free tickets will be available to residents for everyday of the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup games later this year.

Sixty tickets are available for each of the seven County Championship home games, and 100 tickets for the four one-day cup group stage fixtures.

The partnership has already seen £200,000 invested in sports facilities across Newham, councillors said.

Essex batsman, Feroze Khushi, said: “Having been brought up in east London and having attended sessions in the area, I have seen the passion for the game. Hopefully, we can now work in partnership to produce the next wave of top-quality cricketers.”

Councillor Firoza Nekiwala, assistant cabinet member health and adult social care, added: “Collaborations like these bring significant benefits to families and communities within Newham. All physical activity, including cricket, promotes healthy lifestyles

and brings social interaction.”