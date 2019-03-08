Search

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 August 2019

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

Vik Taak

A tribute to one of rock music's biggest icons has been painted on a wall in West Ham.

The mural of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury can be seen in New Plaistow Road, where it has replaced a previous piece of street art that had been defaced.

The design, featuring a close-up of the singer's eyes, was painted by Cobre Art, an Argentinian artist who specialises in murals.

He said: "Everywhere I go I like to paint cultural icons, people who made something important for the culture of the world, that the audience can recognise and feel attached.

"I decided to make Freddie's portrait because I'm obsessed with the character and his music."

The mural came about through a partnership between Newham Council and Global Street Art, with the aim of increasing more public art in the borough.

Lee Borfkin, from Global Street Art, explained: "As our mission is to live in painted cities, we frequently help local and visiting artists find places to paint legally and we support with materials wherever we can."

