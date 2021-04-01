Video
Fox with head stuck in plastic bottle rescued in Plaistow
- Credit: RSPCA
The RSPCA has urged people not to litter after rescuing a fox with its head stuck in a plastic bottle in Plaistow.
A worker in a carpark in Ladywell Street called for help after spotting the stricken animal on Thursday, March 25.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Nick Jonas said: “When I arrived, I was really concerned that the fox might be running out of oxygen, as he’d collapsed in a bush and was breathing very heavily."
The young adult fox is part of a family that lives in the bushes of the carpark.
“He was really scared and I was relieved that I was able to remove the plastic bottle from his head with relative ease,” Mr Jonas said.
“He didn’t appear to have sustained any injuries from his ordeal, so I was able to let him go."
Mr Jonas said the incident highlights how dangerous litter can be to animals.
To report concerns about an animal, call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999.