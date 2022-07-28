News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hospice hosts racing car as electric series makes donation

Published: 1:25 PM July 28, 2022
An electric racing car was brought to a Newham hospice ahead of the borough hosting the latest round of a global championship.

Formula E is coming to the ExCeL for two races on Saturday and Sunday (July 30 and 31).

Ahead of the weekend, the series announced it had donated £2,000 to Richard House for services such as the charity's body and soul education programmes.

These support non-verbal children through the likes of art, yoga and dance.

The motorsport series gave youngsters at the hospice a treat by bringing a Gen2 car as well as simulators for them to try their hand at racing.

Kat Elvin, head of corporate at Richard House, said the charity was grateful for Formula E and the ExCeL's support.

“To see children and siblings having so much fun back at Richard House after two years of pandemic and lockdown has brought joy to the whole hospice team," she added.

