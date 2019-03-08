Search

Tickets on sale for Formula E race at ExCeL

PUBLISHED: 12:16 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 15 November 2019

British Formula E drivers Oliver Turvey, Alexander Sims, Sam Bird, Oliver Rowland and James Calado. Picture: Sam Bloxham

Sam Bloxham

Tickets for Formula E's season finale at the ExCeL have gone on sale.

The proposed track, including a section inside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula EThe proposed track, including a section inside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E

The double header event will see electric cars driven on a circuit that goes both inside and around the Royal Docks venue on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26.

And fans looking to enjoy the motor racing are able to buy tickets for the event from today (Friday, November 15).

Grandstand tickets are priced at £49. £69 or £99 each day for adults depending on the location on the track, while discounted tickets are available for children and students. All have an elevated view of the track, as well as of a giant screen with live commentary to follow the action elsewhere.

Formula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula EFormula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E

Anyone who purchases tickets before December 3 will receive a 20 per cent earlybird discout.

In addition, there are general admission tickets which provide access to the E-Village. These are £15 for adults and free for children, and allow you to watch the race via a giant screen or trackside viewing areas.

A Formula E car is on display inside the ExCeL in the build-up to next year's event. Picture: Malcolm Griffiths/LAT ImagesA Formula E car is on display inside the ExCeL in the build-up to next year's event. Picture: Malcolm Griffiths/LAT Images

Both options provide the chance to meet the drivers at an autograph session, view show cars up close and take part in a range of motorsports-themed activities including race simulators.

his season will feature 12 teams and 24 drivers battle it out on street circuits around the globe before coming to London for the final showdown.

It will be the first time in four years the series will be in the UK, having raced in Battersea Park in the first two seasons.

Sam Bird - one of five British drivers on the grid this year - was victorious at Battersea in 2015 and said: "To win your home race, in front of your home fans, is one of the most memorable feelings for any racing driver, so to have that opportunity again is a very exciting prospect."

For more information and to buy tickets, visit fiaformulae.com

Season six of Formula E begins with a double header in Ad Diriyah, in Saudi Arabia, on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 and can be watched live on the BBC red button, on iPlayer or through the BBC Sport website.

