ExCeL Formula E races remain on calendar despite series suspension over coronavirus

Formula E is still set to race in London later this year. Picture: Andrew Ferraro/Formula E Andrew Ferraro/Formula E

This summer's Formula E finale at the ExCeL is still set to go ahead as planned, despite the series suspending races for the next two months.

Events set to take place in March and April, which included cities such as Paris and Seoul, have been pulled from the calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. Races in two of the worst affected countries, Italy and China, had previously been postponed in addition to one in Jakarta, Indonesia.

A Formula E spokesman explained: 'The series is implementing a flag system traditionally used in motorsport, to determine different phases and time windows where races could be rearranged or remain unaffected. Red representing no races, yellow keeping the opportunity open and green going ahead as planned.

'Months marked as red flags are March and April, with May currently categorised as a yellow flag and both June and July given the green flag, should the situation improve and stabilise.'

The London E-Prix, set to take place inside and around the ExCeL on July 25 and 26, falls into the latter category, along with races in Berlin and New York.

Tickets for the second day of the London event remain on sale on the official Formula E website, with the Saturday having already sold out.

Series chairman Alejandro Agag said: 'Right now is the time to take responsible actions and this is why we have decided to temporarily suspend the season and move forward with introducing measures to freeze races from taking place over the next two months.

'Motorsport plays a major part in our lives and it is important, but what is more important is the health and safety of our staff, fans and their families, as well as citizens in the cities we race.'

As of 9am on Friday, March 13, there were 798 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths.

While coronavirus is spreading across the globe, the situation in China - where it began at the end of last year - seems to be easing. On Friday, March 13 the country reported just eight new cases and seven deaths. More than 64,000 people have been released from hospital.

More than 22,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across Europe, and more than 1,000 people have died on the continent.