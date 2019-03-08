Date confirmed for Royal Docks motor race as series releases calendar

The "longest and most comprehensive" season of a top level motor racing series will be concluded at the Royal Docks, it has been confirmed.

Our provisional calendar for the 2019/20 season as we return to London and race in Seoul for the first time! #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/oxpRiyEPxB — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) June 14, 2019

Formula E, an electric racing series, has released the calendar for its sixth season today (Friday) - concluding with a double header around the ExCeL o what is believed to be a world first indoor and outdoor race track.

The event, initially announced in March, has been fixed for the weekend of July 25 and 26, 2020, subject to circuit homologation

Other cities on the 14-race calendar - which opens with another double header in Saudi Arabia in November - include New York, Paris and Seoul - the latter making its Formula E debut.

Co-founder and deputy CEO of Formula E, Alberto Longo, said: "Next season promises to be the most exciting and eagerly-anticipated in the short history of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, with the incredible new additions of Seoul and London."

The 22-strong Formula E grid currently includes ex-Formula 1 racers Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne, as well as six British drivers. The sixth season will see car manufacturers Porsche and Mercedes enter teams for the first time.

Ticket details will be announced nearer the time.