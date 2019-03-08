Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Date confirmed for Royal Docks motor race as series releases calendar

PUBLISHED: 19:18 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 14 June 2019

Formula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E

Formula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E

Formula E

The "longest and most comprehensive" season of a top level motor racing series will be concluded at the Royal Docks, it has been confirmed.

Formula E, an electric racing series, has released the calendar for its sixth season today (Friday) - concluding with a double header around the ExCeL o what is believed to be a world first indoor and outdoor race track.

The event, initially announced in March, has been fixed for the weekend of July 25 and 26, 2020, subject to circuit homologation

You may also want to watch:

Other cities on the 14-race calendar - which opens with another double header in Saudi Arabia in November - include New York, Paris and Seoul - the latter making its Formula E debut.

Co-founder and deputy CEO of Formula E, Alberto Longo, said: "Next season promises to be the most exciting and eagerly-anticipated in the short history of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, with the incredible new additions of Seoul and London."

The 22-strong Formula E grid currently includes ex-Formula 1 racers Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne, as well as six British drivers. The sixth season will see car manufacturers Porsche and Mercedes enter teams for the first time.

Ticket details will be announced nearer the time.

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Eels, bras and leather jackets: Memories of East Ham Market Hall as demolition begins

Eileen Matten's grandfather, Arthur Hale, stands outside 'The Value Furnishing Store' at East Ham Market Hall in a photo taken in the 1950s. Picture: Eileen Matten

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Most Read

Staff member stabbed at Newham University Hospital

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Anger at Newham Council as people in temporary housing say they live in state of disrepair

Picture: Luke Acton.

Police appeal after woman hit by stolen car

The woman was injured on Nottingham Avenue, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Eels, bras and leather jackets: Memories of East Ham Market Hall as demolition begins

Eileen Matten's grandfather, Arthur Hale, stands outside 'The Value Furnishing Store' at East Ham Market Hall in a photo taken in the 1950s. Picture: Eileen Matten

Headteacher attacks proposals for new concrete plant 250m from school

Dr Lawrence Foley, Bobby Moore Academy

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Wright returns to Orient for third time

Josh Wright does a lap of appreciation at Brisbane Road after Leyton Orient's 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United on April 25 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham splash the cash to sign Spanish midfield star

Pablo Fornals has signed for West Ham from Villareal

Date confirmed for Royal Docks motor race as series releases calendar

Formula E cars outside the ExCeL. Picture: Formula E

Olympic Park hosting march against prostate cancer

All are welcome to a march to help raise money for research into prostate cancer. Picture: Jeremy Banks Photography.

Hackney Council rejects plans for giant digital ads on Madison Square Garden’s proposed Stratford venue

A CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists