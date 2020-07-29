Firefighters rescue dog from blaze in Manor Park

A pet dog has been rescued from a fire at a flat.

Firefighters snatched the pooch from the flames after a woman outside told them her dog was still inside the blazing flat in Forest View Road, Manor Park, on Tuesday, July 28.

The hound was found cowering under a bed and given oxygen before it was taken to a nearby vet’s.

A woman had already fled the building before the fire brigade got there. She was treated by paramedics and rushed to hospital.

Part of the bedroom was damaged by the fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews met a woman outside the flat who told them that her dog was still inside.

“Firefighters rescued the dog who was found underneath a bed and administered oxygen before they were taken to a local vet.”

The brigade was called at 9.52pm and the fire was under control by 10.31pm. Fire crews from Ilford fire station attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and Met police.