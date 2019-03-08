Forest Gate park to host community party

Forest Lane Park. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A community party is set to take place in a Forest Gate park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Party in the Park event is being hosted in Forest Lane Park, Magpie Close, from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 7.

It will include live music and DJs, poetry and an open mic stage, as well as art exhibitions, face painting and a children's zone.

You may also want to watch:

Entry is free, with food and drink available to purchase.

For more information email cn.forestgate@newham.gov.uk or call 020 3373 0856.