Search

Advanced search

Forest Gate park to host community party

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 September 2019

Forest Lane Park. Picture: Google Maps

Forest Lane Park. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A community party is set to take place in a Forest Gate park.

The Party in the Park event is being hosted in Forest Lane Park, Magpie Close, from 2pm to 7pm on Saturday, September 7.

It will include live music and DJs, poetry and an open mic stage, as well as art exhibitions, face painting and a children's zone.

You may also want to watch:

Entry is free, with food and drink available to purchase.

For more information email cn.forestgate@newham.gov.uk or call 020 3373 0856.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Bengal, Ilford, Woodford and Barkingside crash out

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Cycling: Cavendish to race in Six Day London

Mark Cavendish rides in after completing the men's elite race during the British National Championships (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

Forest Gate park to host community party

Forest Lane Park. Picture: Google Maps

Opinion: Know yourself and put friendships first

NewVIc principal and CEO shares words of wisdom and guidance.

West Ham ease to third win in a row with victory over Norwich City

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists