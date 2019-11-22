Search

Forest Gaters invited to residents' association launch

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 November 2019

A new residents association has been set up in Forest Gate. It is holding a launch event on November 26. Picture: Laura Zotova.

A new residents association has been set up in Forest Gate. It is holding a launch event on November 26. Picture: Laura Zotova.

Laura Zotova

Neighbours have been invited to the launch of a new residents association.

Forest Gate Residents' Association is holding a meeting for any Forest Gaters at Forest Lodge in Magpie Close on Tuesday, November 26 from 7-8pm.

A spokesman for the association said: "There's so much going on in Forest Gate, but there's a feeling that it's hard to keep up with it all.

"The association has been set up to keep all the residents informed. In the future, we might start looking at what we can do to keep Forest Gate a great place to live, work and visit."

Set up in October, the group and has been keeping people informed about what's going on in the area with its newsletter.

The launch event is intended to give everyone a chance to go along and find out more.

People can have their say about the area, hear more about the association and take advantage of opportunities to help run it.

For more details contact forestgateresidents@gmail.com

