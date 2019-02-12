Search

Forest Gate music manager pays tribute after death of Prodigy singer Keith Flint

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 March 2019

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards in 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards in 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

PA Archive/PA Images

Olusegun Oyenigba from Forest Gate managed the singer songwriter Shahin Badar whose chants featured on the rave band’s song released in November 1997 and banned by the BBC.

Singer songwriter Shahin with her former manager, Olusegun Oyenigba, with a double platinum disc received for the Prodigy song Smack My Bitch Up. Picture: ARCHANTSinger songwriter Shahin with her former manager, Olusegun Oyenigba, with a double platinum disc received for the Prodigy song Smack My Bitch Up. Picture: ARCHANT

Speaking a day after Flint’s death at the age of 49, Olusegun said: “To learn of the death of such an iconic figure has left me in shock.

“Shahin used to tell me how excited she was to meet Keith when her vocals were layered down at the studio for the recording of Smack My Bitch Up.

“She found Keith to be a beautiful soul, kind and humble.”

Olusegun negotiated Shahin’s performance on the track Get Up Get Off as well as the final single released from the album, The Fat of the Land, the title, lyrics and video of which caused controversy for their explicit content.

News of Flint’s passing follows the death of the Prodigy’s former manager Mike Champion who died in December last year.

“Two deaths so close apart, it’s very sad. Mike’s death came as a big surprise then to learn of Keith’s death.

“My thoughts go out to his bandmates, family and friends at this very sad time,” Olusegun said.

