Seven family homes to be built in Forest Gate

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool Stockwool

Plans to build seven new family homes in Forest Gate have been approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Radlett Close is situated just off Romford Road. Picture: Stockwool Radlett Close is situated just off Romford Road. Picture: Stockwool

The Radlett Close development, off Romford Road, is made up of two four-bedroom semi-detached homes and a terrace of five three-bedroom homes.

You may also want to watch:

Each of the terrace homes will have their own garage and private patios, while the semi-detached properties will have private gardens. There will be a total of 15 parking spaces as well as space for refuse and cycle storage.

The houses have been designed by architects Stockwool on behalf of Canonsfield Properties, with the latter's retained land agent Michael Brown saying: "The empty site to the rear of the existing blocks at Radlett Close was always an issue with dumped cars, fly tipping and ill-use, poor hard landscaping and oversized parking areas.

"Stockwool's design is a great solution in maximising its potential, providing much needed family sized mews houses whilst eliminating the current ongoing issues."