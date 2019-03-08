Search

Seven family homes to be built in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 August 2019

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool

Stockwool

Plans to build seven new family homes in Forest Gate have been approved.

Radlett Close is situated just off Romford Road. Picture: StockwoolRadlett Close is situated just off Romford Road. Picture: Stockwool

The Radlett Close development, off Romford Road, is made up of two four-bedroom semi-detached homes and a terrace of five three-bedroom homes.

Each of the terrace homes will have their own garage and private patios, while the semi-detached properties will have private gardens. There will be a total of 15 parking spaces as well as space for refuse and cycle storage.

The houses have been designed by architects Stockwool on behalf of Canonsfield Properties, with the latter's retained land agent Michael Brown saying: "The empty site to the rear of the existing blocks at Radlett Close was always an issue with dumped cars, fly tipping and ill-use, poor hard landscaping and oversized parking areas.

"Stockwool's design is a great solution in maximising its potential, providing much needed family sized mews houses whilst eliminating the current ongoing issues."

Plaistow shop's alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

Opinion: Our local GP practices are changing

Dr Muhammad Navqi, Newham CCG chairman, supports GP surgeries sharing resources.

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

Hammers captain Noble hails Stelling's March for Men

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling

Canning Town money mule gets suspended jail sentence after church conned out of £100k

Woolwich Crown Court Picture: HMCS

