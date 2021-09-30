Protest to be held against charity's plans for Forest Gate's Durning Hall

Published: 6:01 PM September 30, 2021

A protest is due to be held against a charity's plans for a community centre site in Forest Gate.

Aston-Mansfield submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of the Durning Hall site in Earlham Grove in December.

The bid includes plans for 78 homes, a youth hub, and play and retail spaces.

Among their concerns, critics say the plans will result in the loss of 90 per cent of community space, 47 groups using the venue will be without a permanent home and there is not enough "affordable" housing.

They also oppose the design and height of tower blocks which would rise up to 10 storeys.

However, Aston-Mansfield maintains there are longstanding issues with the Durning Hall buildings and the site is no longer financially sustainable.

Draft plans for the site of Durning Hall show the view from Earlham Grove looking east towards Woodgrange Road. - Credit: Aston-Mansfield

The charity says it has been working on plans to redevelop the site to secure its future in Forest Gate and make sure it can continue its work.

It points to 35pc of the 78 homes being "affordable" under the plans and its efforts to assess alternative venues for groups which use Durning Hall.

The protest is due to start at 1pm outside Durning Hall on Saturday, October 2.