News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Protest to be held against charity's plans for Forest Gate's Durning Hall

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 6:01 PM September 30, 2021   
Durning Hall opened in 1959.

Durning Hall opened in 1959. - Credit: Google

A protest is due to be held against a charity's plans for a community centre site in Forest Gate.

Aston-Mansfield submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of the Durning Hall site in Earlham Grove in December.

The bid includes plans for 78 homes, a youth hub, and play and retail spaces.

Among their concerns, critics say the plans will result in the loss of 90 per cent of community space, 47 groups using the venue will be without a permanent home and there is not enough "affordable" housing.

They also oppose the design and height of tower blocks which would rise up to 10 storeys.

However, Aston-Mansfield maintains there are longstanding issues with the Durning Hall buildings and the site is no longer financially sustainable.

Draft plans for the site of Durning Hall show the view from Earlham Grove looking east towards Woodg

Draft plans for the site of Durning Hall show the view from Earlham Grove looking east towards Woodgrange Road. - Credit: Aston-Mansfield

You may also want to watch:

The charity says it has been working on plans to redevelop the site to secure its future in Forest Gate and make sure it can continue its work.

It points to 35pc of the 78 homes being "affordable" under the plans and its efforts to assess alternative venues for groups which use Durning Hall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
  2. 2 TfL drops proposal to stop route 262 at Beckton Bus Station
  3. 3 Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks
  1. 4 Up to 100 drivers thwarted in crackdown on car meets in Newham
  2. 5 Man led to safety as fire destroys first floor of house in Canning Town
  3. 6 Martin Peters laid to rest at West Ham's London Stadium
  4. 7 Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder appears in court
  5. 8 West Ham unveil Moore, Hurst and Peters statue at London Stadium
  6. 9 Charity founders named in Queen's Birthday Honours receive their awards
  7. 10 Steven Fry: Canning Town man to face court charged with murder

The protest is due to start at 1pm outside Durning Hall on Saturday, October 2.

Planning and Development
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fatal shooting victim Sharmake Mohamud, 22, from Newham

Crime

Police name Newham man fatally shot in Haringey

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Green Lanes at the junction with West Green Road,

Gun crime

Man killed and two injured in triple shooting

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Old Bailey

Knife Crime

Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder to appear at Old Bailey

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
vandome close scene

London Fire Brigade

Women rescued as flat destroyed in Custom House blaze

Jon King

Author Picture Icon