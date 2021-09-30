Protest to be held against charity's plans for Forest Gate's Durning Hall
- Credit: Google
A protest is due to be held against a charity's plans for a community centre site in Forest Gate.
Aston-Mansfield submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of the Durning Hall site in Earlham Grove in December.
The bid includes plans for 78 homes, a youth hub, and play and retail spaces.
Among their concerns, critics say the plans will result in the loss of 90 per cent of community space, 47 groups using the venue will be without a permanent home and there is not enough "affordable" housing.
They also oppose the design and height of tower blocks which would rise up to 10 storeys.
However, Aston-Mansfield maintains there are longstanding issues with the Durning Hall buildings and the site is no longer financially sustainable.
You may also want to watch:
The charity says it has been working on plans to redevelop the site to secure its future in Forest Gate and make sure it can continue its work.
It points to 35pc of the 78 homes being "affordable" under the plans and its efforts to assess alternative venues for groups which use Durning Hall.
Most Read
- 1 Chippie Mother Hubbard's opening first London branch in Newham
- 2 TfL drops proposal to stop route 262 at Beckton Bus Station
- 3 Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks
- 4 Up to 100 drivers thwarted in crackdown on car meets in Newham
- 5 Man led to safety as fire destroys first floor of house in Canning Town
- 6 Martin Peters laid to rest at West Ham's London Stadium
- 7 Steven Fry stabbing: Man charged with murder appears in court
- 8 West Ham unveil Moore, Hurst and Peters statue at London Stadium
- 9 Charity founders named in Queen's Birthday Honours receive their awards
- 10 Steven Fry: Canning Town man to face court charged with murder
The protest is due to start at 1pm outside Durning Hall on Saturday, October 2.