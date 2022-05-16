'Suspicious' Forest Gate construction fire under investigation

The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade are investigating a fire at a construction site in Newham - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire at a construction site in Forest Gate is being treated as suspicious by the police.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a building under construction on Clinton Road on May 14 just before 11pm.

Half of the ground floor and part of the first floor were damaged by fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the Metropolitan Police Service.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at 11.30pm the same night.

A Met spokesperson said: "At this early stage in the investigation, the fire is being treated as suspicious."

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 10 calls to the blaze and the fire was under control by 12.15am.

Fire crews from Leytonstone, Leyton, Stratford and Plaistow fire stations attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8741/14MAY.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.